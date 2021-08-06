Usca Ria LLC Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $19.48 on Friday, reaching $2,705.55. 27,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,506.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

