Usca Ria LLC Acquires 8,618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,798. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

