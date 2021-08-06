Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 364,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,958,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.