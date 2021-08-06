UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 105,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

