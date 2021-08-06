Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.42 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.79.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

