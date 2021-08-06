Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 1,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 11.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 32.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

