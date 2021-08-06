UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.27. UP Fintech shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 34,213 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.76.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $5,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

