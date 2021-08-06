Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

