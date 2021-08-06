Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Universal Display worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Universal Display by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Universal Display by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Universal Display by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.