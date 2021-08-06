Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders Sells 747 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $16,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

