Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO Sells $140,679.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

