Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $49.50. Unitil shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1,768 shares.

The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

