United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of ETR UTDI traded up €0.99 ($1.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €35.22 ($41.44). 308,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

