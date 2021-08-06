United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

United Fire Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

