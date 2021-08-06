Uniphar (LON:UPR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of UPR opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.20. Uniphar has a one year low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £881.84 million and a PE ratio of 35.49.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

