Unicly Hashmasks Collection Achieves Market Cap of $4.14 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $38,240.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00145690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,710.15 or 1.00024446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00800370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.