Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UMICY. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $16.44 on Monday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

