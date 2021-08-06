UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

UMH Properties stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

