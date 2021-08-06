UMA Price Reaches $9.94 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 14% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $617.62 million and approximately $64.32 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for $9.94 or 0.00023339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00869470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041902 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,061,113 coins and its circulating supply is 62,128,461 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

