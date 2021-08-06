Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.41.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $351.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

