UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.64

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UKCM opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -105.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UKCM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

