UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,288. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

