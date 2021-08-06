UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,079 ($14.10). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 1,079 ($14.10), with a volume of 4,210,993 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut UDG Healthcare to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,063.95.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

