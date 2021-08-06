UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target on the stock.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $55.45 on Friday. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

