UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.78 ($100.92).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN opened at €89.55 ($105.35) on Tuesday. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €87.45 ($102.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.