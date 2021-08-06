UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.54 ($37.11).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.90 ($34.00) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.79.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

