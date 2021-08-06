UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

EPA:BNP opened at €52.41 ($61.66) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

