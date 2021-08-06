UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €226.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

ALV stock opened at €192.88 ($226.92) on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €212.29.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

