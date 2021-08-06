Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 961,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.