Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

UBER stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 823,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

