Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 1,067,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

