U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter.

JETS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,796. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53.

