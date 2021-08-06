U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $57.18. 223,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

