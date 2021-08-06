Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $654,398.83 and approximately $4,269.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00114261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00147482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.64 or 1.00125673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.07 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

