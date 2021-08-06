Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

