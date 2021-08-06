Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $315.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twilio’s profitability is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term due to increased spending and investment toward enhancing product portfolio and expanding across newer markets. Furthermore, we expect its elevated investment toward enhancing sales capabilities to gain enterprise customers and grab larger market share to weigh on its bottom-line results in the near-term. Moreover, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line. Nonetheless, Twilio’s top-line results are benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave.”

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $377.08 on Wednesday. Twilio has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,236 shares of company stock valued at $47,290,654. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

