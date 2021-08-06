Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $14.75. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 3,710 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 566,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

