Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Sells 818,000 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,222 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

