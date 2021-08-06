Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUWOY. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TUWOY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,370. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $830.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.