Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 16,554 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

