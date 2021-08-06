Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 883,081 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

