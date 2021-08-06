Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

CTLP stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

