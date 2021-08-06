Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $158,000 Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMGCU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $9.94 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.