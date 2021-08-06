Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $197,000 in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 204,862 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.