Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $567.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

