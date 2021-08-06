Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 27,473 ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 210.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 246.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 83,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 79.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 294,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.10 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $882.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

