TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of TTEC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.26. 1,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

