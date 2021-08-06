TrustSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.47 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $87.47 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,227,886 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

