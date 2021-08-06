Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $244,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $16,735,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $14,587,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 513,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

