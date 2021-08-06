Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

